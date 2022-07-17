wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Logo Added To New Headquarters In Stamford, XFL Holds A Player’s Showcase, The Rock Hypes His Next Movie
– Kevin Sullivan, former WWE employee and author of the original WWE Encyclopedia, took to Twitter to reveal that the WWE logo has been added to the company’s new headquarters in Stamford, CT. The company has been slowly moving towards leaving Titan Tower, which has been their home since the 80s. WWE is planning to move to the new building in phases and be completely moved by the end of the year. After that, they will sell Titan Tower.
WWE has been working in multiple locations in Stamford for years.
#WWE logo added to the new headquarters in Stamford, CT. pic.twitter.com/Vby1Furlh5
— Kevin Sullivan (@SullivanBooks) July 16, 2022
– In an interview with ESPN, The Rock and Dany Garcia spoke about their players showcase that was held today on the Campus of Jackson State University.
– Speaking of the Rock, he’s on social media hyping his next movie, DC’s League of Super-Pets.
I DO wash the backs of my knees & @KevinHart4real IS trying to find his real father, but don’t look far cuz I’M his daddy😂
Making DC’s SUPER PETS was a blast & you guys are gonna love it on JULY 29🍿🎬🌎
Buy your tix NOW
👉🏾 https://t.co/1VqXcf8pO9#DCSuperPets@sevenbucksprod pic.twitter.com/AeGd5QDpKH
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 15, 2022
