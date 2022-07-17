wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Logo Added To New Headquarters In Stamford, XFL Holds A Player’s Showcase, The Rock Hypes His Next Movie

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Kevin Sullivan, former WWE employee and author of the original WWE Encyclopedia, took to Twitter to reveal that the WWE logo has been added to the company’s new headquarters in Stamford, CT. The company has been slowly moving towards leaving Titan Tower, which has been their home since the 80s. WWE is planning to move to the new building in phases and be completely moved by the end of the year. After that, they will sell Titan Tower.

WWE has been working in multiple locations in Stamford for years.

– In an interview with ESPN, The Rock and Dany Garcia spoke about their players showcase that was held today on the Campus of Jackson State University.

– Speaking of the Rock, he’s on social media hyping his next movie, DC’s League of Super-Pets.

