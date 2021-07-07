wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Unboxes His Target Exclusive Funko Pop, Mansoor’s Best MITB Moments, Full John Cena vs. The Miz Match

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Funko released a video of WWE Superstar Xavier Woods unboxing his own Target Exclusive Funko Pop Vinyl:

– Mansoor spoke to WWE AL AN on his best Money in the Bank moments:

– WWE released the full match video for John Cena vs. The Miz at The Bash 2009:

