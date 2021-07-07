wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Unboxes His Target Exclusive Funko Pop, Mansoor’s Best MITB Moments, Full John Cena vs. The Miz Match
July 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Funko released a video of WWE Superstar Xavier Woods unboxing his own Target Exclusive Funko Pop Vinyl:
– Mansoor spoke to WWE AL AN on his best Money in the Bank moments:
– WWE released the full match video for John Cena vs. The Miz at The Bash 2009:
