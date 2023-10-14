WWE NIL Signee Haley Cavinder Returning To NCAA Basketball

Haley Cavinder has announced she is returning to NCAA basketball for a fifth year. Cavinder who is part of WWE’s NIL program along with her twin Hanna, announced on Friday that she will be returning to college basketball, entering the transfer portal with intentions to play one more go.

Haley played for the Miami Hurricanes last season and was a second-team All ACC player.

No word yet on if her sister is also returning. The two have appeared on WWE NXT, but have yet to make in-ring debuts.