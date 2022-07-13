WWE NXT 2.0 Slightly Drops in Viewership, Rises in Key Demo Ratings This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings and TV numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. While the average viewership was slightly down this week, the key demo rating was actually up from last week’s Great American Bash special.

WWE NXT 2.0 averaged 582,000 viewers on USA Network last night. The audience slightly fell from last week’s 593,000 viewers for the Great American Bash.

However, the rating actually increased from last week’s show. In the P18-49 key demo, WWE NXT finished a 0.14 rating this week. The number rose from the 0.12 rating for Great American Bash.

NXT 2.0 ranked No. 21 in the rankings for Tuesday cable originals. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.27. The January 6th Hearings on MSNBC topped viewership for cable programming with 3.260

million viewers.