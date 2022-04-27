WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Rises Slightly, Rating Also Up

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and Showbuzz Daily report that last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo from last week. It had 577,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 569,000.

Meanwhile, the show pulled in a 0.14 rating (177,000), an increase of 10% from last week’s 0.12 rating (161,000). The show was #32 for the night, another improvement from the week before.

The increases are all the more impressive in that the show was against the NBA Playoffs, just as it was last week. NBA dominated the top three spots for the night, with the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Phoenix Suns (3.467 million viewers; 1.36 rating) and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2.898 million viewers; 1.03 rating) taking the #1 and #2 spots, respectively, followed by Inside the NBA at #3 (1.380 million; 0.52 rating). While the NBA was the highest rated (which is why it’s ranked #1), it was Fox News’ The Five that had the most viewers with 3.537 million. However it only had a 0.23 rating.