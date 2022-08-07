WWE NXT Live Results 8.6.22: NXT UK Tag Title Match, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night with the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can check out the results from the Gainesville, Florida show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Fallon Henley & Thea Hail def. Elektra Lopez & Lash Legend

* Axiom def. Duke Hudson

#NXTGainesville When @sixftfiiiiive takes @Axiom_WWE too lightly, he finds out he can flip as easily as Axiom can. pic.twitter.com/iycQg0LIgc — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 7, 2022

* Sloane Jacobs vs. Tatum Paxley ended with a no contest due to a possible injury from Paxley.

#NXTGainesville Unfortunately we didn't get to see much of @TatumPaxley in action due to an injury. Hopefully it's not too serious. Special thanks to the official for quickly calling off the match. pic.twitter.com/5FmOiN7XHu — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 7, 2022

* Alba Fyre def. Indi Hartwell

* WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade and Pretty Deadly

* Cameron Grimes def. Joe Gacy

* Legado del Fantasma def. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo & Zoey Stark def. Cora Jade, Mandy Rose & Tiffany Stratton