WWE NXT Live Results 8.6.22: NXT UK Tag Title Match, More

August 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Josh Briggs Brooks Jensen Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night with the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can check out the results from the Gainesville, Florida show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Fallon Henley & Thea Hail def. Elektra Lopez & Lash Legend

* Axiom def. Duke Hudson

* Sloane Jacobs vs. Tatum Paxley ended with a no contest due to a possible injury from Paxley.

* Alba Fyre def. Indi Hartwell

* WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade and Pretty Deadly

* Cameron Grimes def. Joe Gacy

* Legado del Fantasma def. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo & Zoey Stark def. Cora Jade, Mandy Rose & Tiffany Stratton

