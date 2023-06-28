WWE NXT Numbers Drop for Week 2 of Gold Rush

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers and ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show was Week 2 of the NXT Gold Rush specials. Last week’s edition, featuring Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, drew NXT’s highest viewership in over two years. Somewhat unsurprisingly, numbers fell back down for this week’s Gold Rush special.

Last night’s Gold Rush averaged 622,000 viewers. The audience dropped from last week’s 773,000 viewers. However, it’s still higher than the 581,000 viewers for the episode from two weeks ago.

The live USA Network broadcast drew an average 0.17 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The rating fell from last week’s 0.23 rating. It’s still slightly above the rating from two weeks ago, which was 0.16.

Despite the drop in numbers, WWE NXT still maintained its slot as the No. 2-rated show for cable originals on Tuesday. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on VH1 topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.17 rating. FNC’s The Five topped Tuesday viewership at 2.629 million viewers.

As previously reported, next week’s edition of NXT will air on tape delay due to the July 4 holiday. NXT will return to the live weekly format on July 11.