WWE NXT Ties For Lowest Rating Ever, Viewership Also Down

Showbuzz Daily reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 had 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating (149,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s 647,000 viewers and 0.14 rating (177,000 viewers), respectively.

It ranked #50 for the night, with the History Channel’s Curse of Oak Island being the most-watched show. That brought in 2,781,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the 0.11 rating is tied with the November 16, December 7, and December 21 for the lowest rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the lowest viewership since December 14 and was down 9% from the week before.

Thurston also shared the following viewer counts (in the thousands) compared to the median of the last 28 days (which is in parenthesis).

P2+: 587 (-10%)

P18-49: 149 (-22%)

M18-49: 107 (-7%)

F18-49: 42 (-35%)

P18-34: 44 (-35%)

M18-34: 21 (-47%)

F18-34: 23 (-18%)

P35-49: 105 (-11%)

M35-49: 85 (+10%)

F35-49: 19 (-50%)

non-P18-49: 438 (-5%)

*F12-34: 33 (+8%)

*M12-34: 24 (-50%)

*P25-54: 195 (-8%)

*P50+: 409 (-4%)