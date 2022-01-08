WWE on FOX Account Walks Back Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Royal Rumble Announcement

– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, there was an ongoing angle where Adam Pearce was able to pick Roman Reigns’ opponent for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble later this month. By the end of the show, it appeared Reigns’ opponent is going to be Seth Rollins, and the WWE on FOX Twitter announced the matchup, along with a graphic. However, The WWE on FOX account later deleted the tweet and noted that the matchup has not yet been officially announced.

WWE on FOX tweeted later, “So, about THAT tweet, we may have jumped the gun but we REALLY hope @ScrapDaddyAP makes it official ‘cause we need it.” So, the matchup technically isn’t official yet. It’s also not listed on WWE.com, but that appears to be the direction WWE is going now for the Universal title.

Based on the final segment (see below), it appears that announcing the matchup is all but a formality at this point, but it’s still not yet “official.” The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center Source in St. Louis, Missouri.