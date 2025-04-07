WWE Signs New Photography Partnership With Getty Images

WWE and Getty Images have announced a new deal in which Getty is the exclusive worldwide photographic licensing partner of WWE.

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a new photography partnership that will see Getty Images serve as the Exclusive Worldwide Photographic Licensing Partner of WWE.

Getty Images will exclusively distribute and license WWE‑owned imagery for editorial and commercial uses via gettyimages.com. This includes coverage from Monday Night Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as Premium Live Events, such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank and more.

Additionally, never-before-seen WWE-owned photographs and archival content dating back to 1980 will be available for licensing worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with WWE to deliver high-quality coverage of WWE’s programming and events to fans and audiences across the globe via our world-class distribution platform,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Sport Michael Heiman. “For 30 years, Getty Images has captured the energy of sports and entertainment, helping brands, leagues, and partners elevate with storytelling that stands out. WWE perfectly embodies the merging of sport and entertainment, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to provide our global customers with convenient access to premium WWE-imagery all in one place.”

“WWE is committed to delivering best-in-class visual content 52 weeks a year and Getty Images is the perfect partner to ensure quick, targeted distribution to our devoted fans around the world,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Creative Services & Photography Julie Sbuttoni.

Getty Images has partnered with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 125 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, National Women’s Soccer League, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, the PGA Tour, UFC, NASCAR, National Collegiate Athletic Association, PGA of America, College Football Playoff and Formula 1, covering over 50,000 sports events a year.