WWE Planning Another Fiend vs. Randy Orton Match For Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Ringside News reports (and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed) that WWE is planning another match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton for the Royal Rumble this year.

At this time the plan is to go with a Firefly Fun House match, which was last seen at Wrestlemania. At that event, it was a cinematic match that went into the history of John Cena as well as his relationship with Wyatt. If the same rules apply here, it is possible that his history with Wyatt will be similarly explored.