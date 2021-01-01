wrestling / News
WWE Planning Another Fiend vs. Randy Orton Match For Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
January 1, 2021 | Posted by
Ringside News reports (and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed) that WWE is planning another match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton for the Royal Rumble this year.
At this time the plan is to go with a Firefly Fun House match, which was last seen at Wrestlemania. At that event, it was a cinematic match that went into the history of John Cena as well as his relationship with Wyatt. If the same rules apply here, it is possible that his history with Wyatt will be similarly explored.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Trouble Picking New Winner After Chelsea Green Broke Her Wrist
- Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, Tony Schiavone Share Thoughts on AEW Tribute to Brodie Lee
- Wife of Brodie Lee on Last Night’s AEW Tribute: ‘The Love in That Building Last Night Was Real’
- More Reactions To Last Night’s Tribute to Brodie Lee: Daniel Bryan, Mickie James, Others