WWE Planning Inter-Brand Match For Survivor Series Main Event

– WWE is planning an inter-brand match for the main event of Survivor Series, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer reports that Jinder Mahal will be facing Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion non-title match according to the current plans.

Mahal announced during a promotional tour in India that he would be defending the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the early December events in the country, so he will likely remain champion up to that point. Lesnar began advertising Lesnar for the tour earlier this month.