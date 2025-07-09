wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Planning To Announce Partnership With Halloween Horror Nights
Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to announce a partnership with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights later this month. This has been a longstanding rumor within the theme park world for at least a year. WWE has been working on it since late 2024.
Other brands featured this year include Friday the 13th and Fallout. The show runs on select nights between August 29-November 2 in Orlando.