WWE Reveals Raises For Top Executives, Triple H Named Chief Content Officer

Several top WWE executives including Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H have received raises, and Triple H is now the Chief Content Officer of the company. WWE issued a new SEC filing this week (h/t to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston) that announced raises for McMahon, Khan, Triple H and CFO (and now President) Frank Riddick, while also noting that Triple H’s title is now CCO.

The filming revealed the executives’ annual base salaries have been raised as follows:

Stephanie McMahon: From $730,000 to $1.35 million

Nick Khan: From $1.2 million to $1.35 million

Frank Riddick: From $850,000 to $950,000

Triple H: From $730,000 to $900,000

Stephanie and Triple H also get guarantees of $750,000 and $1.0 million respectively for compensation in terms of the booking agreement that applies to their use as on-air talents.

The four will also receive equity grants starting in 2023 in the form of WWE shares valued as such:

Stephanie McMahon: $3.575 million

Nick Khan: $3.575 million

Frank Riddick: $2.4 million

Paul Levesque: $1.6 million

McMahon will also receive a single-instance special equity grant of shares around October 3rd worth $10 million that will vest on September 30, 2025, while Triple H will get a similar equity grant at the same time worth $8 million. Khan and Riddick already have equity grants as part of their employment agreements.

Finally, the company has establishing some protections that incentivize the execs to remain with WWE should the company experience a change in control such (including as a sale to another company), though they will also have the opportunity to terminate their agreements under certain conditions which include their base salary being reduced or a change in their title or duties.