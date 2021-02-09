WWE RAW Rating, Viewership Down For Start Of Elimination Chamber Hype

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.715 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from last week’s viewership of 1.892 million viewers.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.821 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.735 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.589 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.54 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.48 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.44 rating to rank No. 4 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.49 rating in the key demo, which is down from last week’s 0.58 rating.