wrestling / News
WWE RAW Rating, Viewership Down For Start Of Elimination Chamber Hype
Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.715 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is down from last week’s viewership of 1.892 million viewers.
For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.821 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.735 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.589 million viewers.
In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.54 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.48 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.44 rating to rank No. 4 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.
Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.49 rating in the key demo, which is down from last week’s 0.58 rating.
More Trending Stories
- Madman Fulton Recalls Wrestling Brock Lesnar at a Training Camp at 16
- Tyson Kidd On Original Idea For In-Ring Return In WWE, The Reason Vince McMahon Turned It Down
- Will Hobbs On His Brother’s Passing, Using Family As Motivation, Advice From Brodie Lee
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk