– Last week’s steady viewership didn’t carry over as WWE Raw viewership and rating was down. ShowBuzzDaily reports that Raw averaged 2,695,000 viewers on Monday. Last week’s show averaged 2,818,000 viewers.

The show averaged a 0.88 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.97 rating.

Here’s a look at the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.810 million viewers, .92 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.717 million viewers, .91 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.559 million viewers, .83 rating in 18-49 demographic

Both the viewership number and rating are the lowest since the Feb. 11 episode.