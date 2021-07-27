wrestling / News
WWE News: Reginald Retains 24/7 Title on Raw, Lilly Starts Her Own Revolution
– Reginald remains the 24/7 Champion following this week’s episode of Raw. The champion faced R-Truth on Monday’s show and got the pin in short order, then flipped his way to the floor and escaped:
#247Champion @ReginaldWWE retains and makes a big getaway!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fFiWPzvZrm
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2021
SPECTACULAR!@ReginaldWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DWPkF0QUa6
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2021
– Alexa Bliss announced the “Lilly-lution” on tonight’s Raw, using her doll friend as a distraction to allow Natalya and Tamina to get a win over Eva Marie and Doudrop:
I always knew Lilly was a star but wow! Raise your hand if you want to be a part of the #Lillylution🙋♀️😈 #WWERaw https://t.co/jpy7BYD4qr
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On How He Uses ‘Mute Button Test’ To Study Highly-Rated Wrestling Matches
- Brock Lesnar Sports A Cowboy Hat While Attending A Music Festival (Photos)
- Tony Khan and AEW EVPs Reportedly Flew To Chicago Yesterday To Film Footage
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Graphic Injuries From GCW Homecoming (PHOTO)