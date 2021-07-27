WWE News: Reginald Retains 24/7 Title on Raw, Lilly Starts Her Own Revolution

– Reginald remains the 24/7 Champion following this week’s episode of Raw. The champion faced R-Truth on Monday’s show and got the pin in short order, then flipped his way to the floor and escaped:

– Alexa Bliss announced the “Lilly-lution” on tonight’s Raw, using her doll friend as a distraction to allow Natalya and Tamina to get a win over Eva Marie and Doudrop: