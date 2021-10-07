wrestling / News
WWE to Report Q3 Financial Results Next Month
WWE has set the date for their third quarter 2021 financial results, and it’s next month. The company issued a press release announcing that the results will be reported on November 4th after market close. WWE will then host its traditional conference call at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.
You can see the full announcement below:
WWE® To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results
WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3759105). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on November 4, 2021 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
