WWE Reportedly Behind AEW in Ticket Sales for Upcoming Touring Shows

– Wrestling Observer Radio had an update on WWE and AEW returning to live touring. Both companies will be kicking off multi-city tours for their TV shows starting in July. AEW’s Welcome Back Tour starts on July 7 in Miami, Florida at the James L. Knight Center. WWE’s touring with live fans begins with SmackDown on July 16 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

Meltzer reported that WWE’s ticket sales for the live touring events are “bad,” and he stated, “People aren’t buying tickets.” Meltzer added that WWE was behind AEW in ticket sales per show for upcoming events.

Meltzer did note that SmackDown in Houston, Texas did have strong ticket sales, and Money in the Bank 2021 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas is “almost sold out.” However, most of the ticket sales for the other touring shows are said to be weak. In terms of numbers, Meltzer stated that a lot of touring shows WWE has scheduled have sold only less than 2,000 tickets. While WWE is ahead of AEW in ticket markets such as Dallas, AEW has reportedly outsold WWE in ticket sales in both Miami and Charlotte.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, WWE has primarily held its shows at the Performance Center and different venues for the WWE ThunderDome, which are closed to the general public. The ThunderDome is currently in the midst of its residency at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. AEW has held most of its shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.