WWE Reportedly Considering Giving Matt Hardy A Role In NXT

– PWInsider reports that there have been talks in WWE of having Matt Hardy working with the NXT brand in some fashion. It’s unknown if he would be there as a talent or in a behind-the-scenes role, but it largely depends on if he decides to stay with WWE. His contract is set to expire on Sunday, and there have been rumors that he is AEW bound. WWE officials have made several offers to Hardy in recent weeks to get him to stay.

It was reported earlier this year was that the biggest issue between WWE and Hardy is creative, not money.