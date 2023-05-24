WWE Reportedly Expected To Make Roster Cuts Within Next Six Weeks

– According to a report by WrestleVotes via Give Me Sport, WWE is expected to make roster cuts by July 1. WrestleVotes is describing these cuts as a “minor batch of releases” that will apparently occur before July 1 as a way for WWE to help “balance their books.”

The process of the upcoming releases was described as “just business” due to the company’s current position. WrestleVotes reported:

“I don’t know names at all, but I know a source that has said to expect a minor batch of releases prior to July 1, I think that’s just business. Hopefully I’m wrong on that one, but I would expect prior to the second half of this year, a few cuts just because of the circumstances that the company finds themselves in right now.”

It’s unknown who WWE is considering for this rumored batch of releases. Since Triple H took over as head of creative in WWE, a number of Superstars who were released were brought back to the company. Also, only six Superstars have been released since Triple H took the creative lead. That list included Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this year, asserting his voting power and regained control of the company as Executive Chairman of the Board. Since McMahon’s return there have not been any significant releases to the roster.