WWE Reportedly Nixed Big Match From Main Event Tapings

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

On Monday, the WWE Main Event tapings were recorded prior to RAW and featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR. During his match, Ciampa worked as a babyface.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE originally had Ciampa vs. Finn Balor internally scheduled for the Main Event taping and the plan was for Ciampa to work that match as a heel. That match was nixed.

Last week on RAW Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali, starting a heel run, and again this week he also did the dame to further the feud. There’s no word yet on why WWE nixed the Ciampa vs. Balor match from Main Event.

