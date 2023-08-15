WWE Responds to MLW Lawsuit, Acknowledges Stephanie McMahon Met With Tubi Exec

WWE has filed its latest response to MLW’s lawsuit and denied the allegations herein while acknowledging that Stephanie McMahon met with a Tubi executive. Fightful reports that WWE filed their response to the MLW lawsuit on August 14th and confirmed that McMahon spoke with a Tubi executive in August of 2021, but denied the claims that she pressured Tubi to deny MLW a timeslot.

MLW has alleged that McMahon spoke with an executive and “initially pressured the Tubi executive to deny MLW a time slot that would compete head-to-head with WWE’s NXT programs on Tuesday nights. But Ms. McMahon ultimately pressured the Tubi executive and other senior executives at Fox to terminate the agreement in its entirety” by threatening that Fox could lose WWE’s business if they didn’t comply.

WWE’s filing reads: