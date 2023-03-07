WWE Returning to Saudi Arabia in May For King and Queen Of The Ring

WWE has officially announced its return to Saudi Arabia for WWE King and Queen Of The Ring in May. The company announced on Monday that the Premium Live Event will take place on May 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and it will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.

The full announcement on the upcoming premium live event is below:

WWE® TO RETURN TO JEDDAH FOR WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING AT THE JEDDAH SUPERDOME ON SATURDAY, MAY 27 The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. WWE King and Queen Of The Ring is happening in Jeddah, alongside a host of additional exciting events happening in Jeddah throughout the year. This marks the first King Of The Ring Premium Live Event to be held since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021. More details on WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be announced in the coming weeks.

This marks the first return of King of the Ring as a standalone event since 2015. WWE debuted a tournament for the women’s division in 2021, with the Queen’s Crown Tournament. This will be the first King of the Ring Tournament since that year, and now the first Queen of the Ring Tournament.

WWE’s last trip to Saudi Arabia was Crown Jewel 2022, which took place last November. The event was held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The main event featured Roman Reigns defending his WWE Undisputed Universal Title against Logan Paul.