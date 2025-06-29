WWE Reveals New Name For Hikuleo Following Debut at Night of Champions

As previously reported, Hikuleo finally made his debut at WWE Night of Champions, helping Solo Sikoa win the US title from Jacob Fatu. During the post-show, the company announced what Hikuleo’s name in the company will be. As Solo discussed his win, a graphic reveals that he won the match with help from a returning Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Tala Tonga.

WWE previously trademarked the name ‘Talla Tonga’ last year.