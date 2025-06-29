wrestling / News
WWE Reveals New Name For Hikuleo Following Debut at Night of Champions
June 28, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Hikuleo finally made his debut at WWE Night of Champions, helping Solo Sikoa win the US title from Jacob Fatu. During the post-show, the company announced what Hikuleo’s name in the company will be. As Solo discussed his win, a graphic reveals that he won the match with help from a returning Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and Tala Tonga.
WWE previously trademarked the name ‘Talla Tonga’ last year.
Solo Sikoa just LEVELED UP! pic.twitter.com/RNGidUhujV
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
