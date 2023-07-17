WWE News: Ridge Holland Deletes Twitter Account, Full Steve Austin Biography Episode Online

– Ridge Holland is done with Twitter for now, deleting his account after he denied responsibility for Elton Prince’s injury. As noted on Saturday, Holland posted to Twitter to deny that he had been the person responsible for the Pretty Deadly member’s separated shoulder, writing,

“So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery.”

Holland has since deleted his account.

– A&E’s Biography YouTube channel has released the full 86-minute episode of the series looking at Steve Austin. You can see it below: