WWE News: The Rock Comments On Training For WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins Works Out With Lane Johnson

– The Rock took to social media on Friday ahead of WrestleMania 40 to comment on his training camp for the show. The People’s Champion posted to his Twitter account today, writing:

“My 12 week training camp for #WrestleMania has been intense and unlike anything I’ve ever done.

Pushing myself physically, mentally and psychologically to places I’ve never gone.

The men I’m wrestling this weekend at WrestleMania are the best in the world.

My respect for them is boundless.

My love for pro wrestling is forever.

Honored to share the ring, go to war in our squared circle and entrain the fans.

Here’s a raw and uncut look at one of my final training sessions this week.

Audaces Fortuna Iuvat,

– Final Boss “