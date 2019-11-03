WWE Roster Reportedly Felt ‘Deserted’ Over Saudi Arabia Travel Incident, Latest On Why It Happened

– More reported details are coming in about WWE’s travel troubles getting out of Saudi Arabia, and talent was said to be very unhappy about it. On this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that several members of the roster were upset over the situation, with some talent saying they were not going back to Saudi Arabia and a few even saying they can’t wait to get out of the company, feeling “deserted” after they were stuck there but Vince McMahon had already left on his private jet. Meltzer said it isn’t known whether McMahon left the country before or after the problems started up about everyone getting out. Kevin Dunn and McMahon’s staff were on his private jet with him.

Meltzer noted that talent was told the story that mechanical issues with the plane caused the delay, but most of them didn’t believe it. They noted that there were military police there, which combined with the fact that the plane took 24 hours to “get fixed” while they didn’t get rerouted to another flight made them believe that something else was going on. In addition, the second flight was supposed to take off was delayed as well. He did note that one person he spoke to did and had seen people working on the plane.

Talent were apparently aware that, as was rumored last night, WWE was still owed money by Saudi Arabia over WWE SuperShow. Talent was apparently told about the money being owed, and it was pointed out how WWE avoided answering questions about Saudi Arabia and their TV deal there, though they did mention getting $60 million from the deal after the Q3 financial report closed on September 30th but before October 31st.

As was noted in last night’s rumor report, McMahon apparently interfered in the broadcast of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Meltzer said that the show didn’t air live in Saudi Arabia and instead was on a delay after WWE and the country came to an agreement during the show.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman left on their own private plane, as did Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Jimmy Hart. Tyson Fury may have been on one of the jets, but was not on Lesnar’s. Cain Velasquez was there in Saudi Arabia with the rest of the crew and arrived in New York City on Saturday morning.