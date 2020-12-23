WWE Roster & Staff Have Glowing Praise for Passion and Hard Work From Liv Morgan

– According to a report by Fightful Select for its Brass Ring series, a number of WWE talents and creative team members had glowing praise while speaking about wrestler Liv Morgan. There were said to have been more responses regarding Morgan than anyone else on hard-working, diligent workers on the WWE roster.

A top WWE talent reportedly stated that Morgan is a standout talent the roster. This wrestler stated, “Someone else that stands out is Liv Morgan. She’s is obsessed with improving and becoming one of the best. She cares more than anybody, I think. It’s great to see that kind of passion. Not everyone has it.”

A female wrestler in WWE also said, “Liv is one of those people that everyone wants to work with because you know that she’ll do whatever it takes to make the match, the angle, the interview as good as possible. Even if she’s not winning or even coming out looking good, she always wants what she’s a part of to be good because she knows how it reflects on her, win or lose.”

Additionally, a source who is close to the WWE writing team claimed that there have been at least three times over the last year that there were some “bold or significant plans” involving Morgan that were later abandoned or halted. Morgan was not at fault for those events.

After feuding with Lana earlier this year, Morgan would later go on to reunite with Ruby Riott, and they reformed The Riott Squad.