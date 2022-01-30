Winfree’s WWE Royal Rumble Review 1.29.22  

Hey there everyone, and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, coming to you from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host for the evening. Traditionally the Rumble heralds the start of WrestleMania season, so tonight should be very informative about how that event will look. Tonight we’ve got two title matches when “The Beast” Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, and Universal champion Roman Reigns tries to extend his historic title reign against Seth Rollins. Odds are one of those champions loses to set up a title match between them, though there’s an outside shot we get Title vs. Title to headline Mania. The field for the women’s Royal Rumble is a bit open, there’s a ton of one off appearances set but if you’re trying to pick the actual winner you’ve got quite a few options to pick from. The men’s Royal Rumble match is either the most open it’s been in years or the most restricted depending on what happens before the Rumble itself, if either Brock or Roman enters the Rumble it’s essentially a foregone conclusion they’re winning but absent those two you could make a pretty decent case for a lot of people. Filling out the card is a mixed tag team match when Edge and Beth Phoenix take on the Miz and Maryse, plus Becky Lynch defend the RAW women’s title against Doudrop. Alright, that’s enough previewing from me (but if you want the official preview for this event it’s right HERE), let’s get to the action.

The usual suspects are on the analyst desk to kill time. Booker T is most looking forward to the men’s Royal Rumble. Jerry Lawler looks forward to the women’s Royal Rumble. The other two single out Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

After the same video package about the Rumble numbers from Smackdown we come back and Sonya Deville has joined the desk. Deville is excited and ready. Booker T asks how that’s not a conflict of interest, she reiterates the legal power of the jacket and Booker T correctly points out how stupid that is. Pete Rosenberg brings up Deville’s self serving actions from Smackdown, Deville then tries to bury the ref for doing his job as Booker T laughs at the absurdity. Asked about Charlotte Flair trying to win the Rumble as a champion Deville puts over Charlotte but then tries to sell Liv Morgan as a possible winner, then says she’d love to see Bianca Belair win twice in a row. Booker T then asks if Deville wants Belair to be in a big position why isn’t she doing her job and helping her out? Booker then asks if she can’t do the job, Deville brings up her three segment match from last night, and Booker again stresses the obvious conflict of interest in what Deville is doing to end the segment.

Our next segment is focused on the mixed tag team match. Everyone puts over all of the participants, then Booker T brings up how long Maryse has been out of the business potentially being a liability relative to Beth Phoenix. A few jokes get made around Booker T’s teaming with his wife and everyone gets a good laugh before we throw to a video package highlighting the WWE debut of AJ Styles in the Rumble years back. Then we get a video promo from AJ, he says the Rumble has a special place in his heart since he debuted here, but despite everything he’s accomplished since then he’s yet to win the Rumble and promises to end that streak tonight.

A hype package for Bobby Lashley is up next.

As we come back from a break it’s time for a video package to hype up Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins. Per usual, the video packages from WWE are really good. The panel talk about the match, Booker T puts over Rollins before saying Roman Reigns right now reminds him of Thanos and he’s capable of ending things whenever. Jerry Lawler doesn’t think Roman needs the Usos to win, and believes Roman will retain the title. Rosenberg casts a little doubt on that by saying that Rollins might be the one guy who’s always going to have Roman’s number.

That transitions to discussing Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop and Sonya Deville is back for this one. Deville says she’s wearing a jacket, so that means she’s an official. I still question the legality of outerwear in this case. Deville puts over Doudrop as stepping up the last few weeks, but trying to take down Becky Lynch is a tall order. Kayla brings up the constant shady tactics from Becky lately, and they try to sell the notion that Becky might be over looking Doudrop.

A video of last years Rumble when Bad Bunny started off his thing with The Miz, that leads to Damien Priest talking. He plans to win, and for those of us not acquainted with sides of Damien Priest he advises “Don’t wake him up”. Alright then.

The panel now talks about the Rumble match itself. Lawler brings up Omos given his size for his pick. Booker notes that Big E is the odds on favorite with Brock Lesnar at number 2 and he thinks either of them could win. Rosenberg tries to put over just making it to the final four and name drops Montez Ford, Austin Theory, and decides to pick Austin Theory. Kevin goes with the most experienced competitor, the hometown boy, Randy Orton. Lawler reminds us that Johnny Knoxville is a choice, and Kayla takes the bullet for the team by picking him. Some highlights from Johnny Knoxville on Jimmy Kimmel where he did a sell job on the Rumble. Back to the panel and Kevin sends us to a package from last year when Edge entered at number 1 and won the whole darn thing.

Time for a hype package for Lesnar vs. Lashley. Again, the WWE does a great job with these kinds of packages. The panel then talk about the WWE title match. Booker doesn’t see a ton of difference between the two of them. Lawler is asked about which of them is hungrier, Lawler is at a loss trying to predict who wins this as we’re getting an unstoppable force and an immovable object. Booker interjects, he thinks Lashley is hungrier after having the title taken from him. Kevin then announces that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will be our first match. Well Roman either opens or closes the show so it makes sense.

That closes the pre-show, time for the PPV proper.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are on the mic first. Roman actually comes out first for his match. Rollins actually comes out through the crowd, to the Shield music, in his old Shield gear.

Match #1 – Universal Championship Match: (c) Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

The crowd is split about 70/30 leaning towards Rollins. Rollins tries to psyche Roman out, playing the quicker party once they tie up and avoiding him. Some rights from Rollins but Roman starts laying in clotheslines in the corner, before Rollins avoids him and hits more strikes. Sling Blade from Rollins then he sends Roman out of the ring. Rollins hits a suicide dive, then back into the ring and wants another one, which he also hits. Back into the ring Rollins tries the springboard knee but flies into a right hand from Roman. Roman heads out of the ring and hits Rollins with the Drive By kick. Rollins heads out of the ring to recover himself, Roman tries a Superman punch off of the steps but Rollins boots him in the gut and powerbombs Roman through the announce table. Back into the ring, Rollins heads up top and hits a splash for a 2 count. Rollins heads back up top, he tries a Phoenix Splash but misses and then knees Roman when Roman tries a spear. A series of elbows from Rollins, then he hits a Bucklebomb and the Stomp for an almost impossibly close near fall. No one kicks out at 2.99 like Roman these days. Rollins sets for another Stomp, this time Roman intercepts him with a clothesline and both men are down. Roman dives onto the downed Rollins and starts laying in elbows from half guard. There’s a notable mouse on Roman’s left eye. Roman hoists Rollins up and drills him with a powerbomb for 2. Rollins starts laughing and Roman tries more blows on the ground but Rollins catches him in a triangle choke. Roman powers up and crushes Rollins with a release powerbomb. Roman posts Rollins and Rollins rolls out of the ring. Again Roman follows Rollins and this time launches him over barricade into the time keepers area. Roman then tosses Rollins into the ring steps. Back into the ring Roman wants the Superman punch, and hits it but the cover only gets 2. Rollins rolls out of the ring trying to escape Roman, Roman heads out as well and stalks him around the ringside area then Spears Rollins. Back in the ring Roman wants another Spear, but Rollins counters in mid air with what is allegedly a Pedigree ever and the cover only gets 2 again. A weak “This is awesome chant breaks out”, it’s good but I wouldn’t say awesome. Rollins sets for another Stomp, he gets the crowd to chant “burn it down” but Roman counters the stomp. Kicks from Rollins but Roman hits him with a right hand then a second Spear, but Rollins just laughs from the mat and Roman doesn’t cover him. Rollins offers the Shield salute and says he’ll always love Roman. Roman stands clear and seems conflicted, Rollins still offering the fist, Roman just locks in the Guillotine choke. Rollins tries to scoot to the ropes, he’s close but can’t get there, though when the referee checks his arm it drops onto the ropes to break the hold. Roman decides not to break the hold, he chokes Rollins out as the ref counts to 5.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins won via DQ

Rating: 3.5 stars

Decent title match, the character work at the end was great but the entire middle felt like a disjointed series of moves not truly connected.

Roman screams that Rollins deserves this, Rollins wont allow him to let go. I must say, technically at this point Rollins would have pretty serious convulsions going on. Roman heads out of the ring as Rollins recovers, he gets a chair and then crushes Rollins in the back with it. A bevy of chair shots from Roman follow and he stands over the fallen Rollins, finally exhaling and exorcising the ghost of The Shield. Roman heads out of the ring, but thinks better of leaving. Back in the ring with the chair he tells Rollins that Rollins took something from him, something he can never get back, and you don’t take from the Tribal Chief, now he has to make him pay. More chair shots from Roman follow then he poses one final time before heading out.

Match #2: Women’s Royal Rumble Match

#1 Sasha Banks, wearing Sailor Moon inspired gear

#2 Melina

Melina is damn near in tears, which bodes poorly for Banks seeing as the last woman who cried in the ring with her was Bianca Belair at Mania. Banks and Melina trade poses, then Banks catches a kick and knees Melina in the face and dumps her out of the ring.

#3 Tamina

Banks with a baseball slide as Tamina was coming to the ring, then hits her with a Meteora off of the apron onto the floor. They finally get into the ring, Banks tries to eliminate Tamina but Tamina fights her off. Wheelbarrow bulldog from Banks, then a Meteora in the corner, and another one for good measure. Again Banks tries to toss Tamina, but again she can’t get her over and Tamina drops her with a headbutt.

#4 Kelly Kelly

Tamina and Banks are just kind of vamping in the corner as Kelly moves to the ring. Banks avoids elimination by Tamina and Kelly finally arrives. Kelly goes after Tamina, and we get her patented botched head scissors attempt then a hand spring back elbow to Tamina. Tamina floors Kelly with a Northern lariat to settle things down. Banks attacks Tamina, then runs into a kick from Kelly. Kelly goes for the hanging triangle over the ropes, Banks slips free and kicks her off to eliminate Kelly.

#5 Aliyah

Aliyah sprints to the ring and starts fighting with Banks, she hits a Thesz press and lays in strikes. Tamina misses a slap to Aliyah but Aliyah sells it anyway. All three women fight, Banks sends Aliyah to the apron but Aliyah slides back in only to eat a knee from Banks. Everyone trades strikes as the next entrant comes down.

#6 Liv Morgan

Morgan squares off with Aliyah and hits a shotgun drop kick then attacks Banks. They awkwardly spin around then Morgan nearly eliminates Banks but for some reason Tamina stops the attempt. Morgan drop kicks Tamina then starts stomping on Banks and Aliyah in the corner. Morgan points at the WrestleMania sign, never a good thing to do until you’re in the last 2. Banks grabs Morgan with the 3 Amigos as our next entrant comes down.

#7 Queen Zelina

Morgan and Aliyah are trying to eliminate Tamina, but Zelina stops that. Banks boots Zelina then goes to eliminate her but Tamina cuts that off and dumps Banks on the apron. Banks punches Tamina away, but Zelina comes in and kicks her off the apron to eliminate Banks. Morgan and Zelina square off, Aliyah is nearly eliminated by Tamina as time expires.

#8 Bianca Belair

Belair comes in as a house on fire and kicks Tamina’s head into the ring post. Zelina jumps on Belair’s back, Belair pulls her around then hoists her into a suplex and holds her up after a struggle and drops her with the suplex. Morgan tries to eliminate Belair but Belair reverses that then kicks Morgan but Morgan hangs on on the apron. Belair tries to toss Zelina out of the ring but Tamina blind sides her as here comes the next wrestler.

#9 Dana Brooke

Dana goes after Aliyah, but Zelina stops that only get lifted and nearly dumped. Tamina and Dana square off and Dana goes through her usual spots. Zelina and Dana fight for a bit, Belair lifts Aliyah and tries to eliminate her but here comes Morgan trying for the double, though that stalls out.

#10 Michelle McCool

McCool nearly eliminates Dana but Reggie is able to catch her and put her back in the ring. McCool catches Zelina with the Styles Clash, then boots Dana out of the air and dumps her out. Tamina lays out McCool. Zelina is hanging on to the top rope as Belair tries to eliminate her. Pretty sure Belair missed a cue there as our next competitor comes out.

#11 Sonya Deville

Deville doesn’t take off the jacket as she walks around the ring, she joins commentary so we still have to deal with her. Her presence makes Graves even less sufferable than usual. Nothing happens of note before the next wrestler comes out.

#12 Natalya

Morgan jumps Natalya as Natalya joins the match, but Natalya winds up super kicking her down. Belair lifts Natalya up, but Tamina saves her and tries to eliminate Belair but Natalya from behind dumps Tamina out though Belair holds onto the top rope and saves herself. Belair then tries to take out Natalya as our next wrestler arrives.

#13 Cameron

Deville is informed that Cameron is a friend of Naomi, you can’t possibly be that bad at your job. Deville uses that as inspiration to remove the jacket, then enter the ring and jump Cameron. Strikes from Deville then she sets Naomi on the apron and slams her into the ring post to eliminate Cameron.

#14 Naomi

Naomi checks on Cameron, then heads into the ring and starts brawling with Deville. Springboard kick from Naomi then she eliminates Deville with a kick to the head. Natalya from behind but Naomi fights her off and hits a springboard Stunner. Natalya avoids elimination as music hits.

#15 Carmella

Zelina is happy to see her tag team partner. Aliyah avoids elimination, Natalya tries to eliminate Belair but Belair hangs on so Natalya starts stomping on Morgan. Carmella hangs out at commentary. Belair and Natalya go after McCool but McCool survives as Zelina drops Naomi with a clothesline. No eliminations before our next participant.

#16 Rhea Ripley

Carmella has yet to enter the ring. Rhea heads over to her on the ringside and tosses Carmella with her “protective” mask into the ring. Carmella and Zelina jump Rhea then Natalya lays her out with a discus clothesline. Zelina and Carmella tire to get rid of Rhea, but Rhea fights them off and eliminates both Zelina and Carmella. Rhea with a kick to McCool, an awkward flapjack to Morgan, then a drop kick for Belair. Rhea stands tall as our next wrestler shows up.

#17 Poochie, uh I mean Charlotte Flair

Natalya avoids elimination from the apron as Charlotte comes in with her usual offense. Charlotte boots Aliyah then dumps her out and hits Morgan with a fall away slam. Noami takes chops from Charlotte then gets powerbombed to the apron, Naomi survives with her feet on the apron but here comes Deville to pull her all the way out. Naomi then chases Morgan to the back. Charlotte avoids elimination as we get our next wrestler.

#18 Ivory

Ivory is in her Right To Censor get up and has that music. Ivory has a mic and talks on the way to the ring, it’s been an awfully long time but nothing has changed. It’s hard for her to look at these girls, she sees a lot of wayward lost little girls. Rhea objects to this, and picks her up then sets her on the apron and shoves her off to eliminate Ivory. Things slow down again as we get the next countdown clock.

#19 Brie Bella

Brie lays in punches as the crowd does the “Yes” chant. Brie goes to eliminate Natalya but Natalya avoids that then goes to dump Brie. Natalya can’t close the deal though, as Belair and Rhea send Charlotte to the apron but wont eliminate her before our next entrant.

#20 Mickie James

James does get to use “Hardcore Country” and is wearing the Impact Knockouts title as she heads to the ring. McCool jumps James right away but James fights her off and starts hitting kicks to everyone. Morgan eats a flapjack from James then James hurricanranas McCool over the top rope and eliminates her.

#21 Alicia Fox

Fox drops Morgan with a drop kick, then one for Rhea before her awful ax kick to James. Natalya takes Fox down but Fox fights back with another kick. Charlotte tries to eliminate Natalya but bails on that attempt because it’s not time yet. Seriously, there was no other reason.

#22 Nikki ASH

Rhea watches the entrance ramp waiting on Nikki, but Nikki comes from the crowd and nearly eliminates Rhea but Rhea cuts that off and stalks her around the ring. Nikki rolls out of the ring, under the ropes not over though. Charlotte jumps Rhea from behind and they start fighting. Morgan avoids elimination. Nikki has returned to the ring, Belair nearly eliminates her as Rhea starts chopping Charlotte. Everyone just hangs out for the clock to run down.

#23 Summer Rae

Summer goes right after Natalya and they trade slaps before Summer lands a wheel kick. Charlotte blind sides Summer, and gets the biggest face pop of her career. Natalya lifts Summer and dumps her over the top rope. Charlotte then tries to get rid of Natalya, but wont get the elimination before the next entrant.

#24 Nikki Bella

Nikki ASH will now be referred to as ASH going forward. Nikki saves Brie from being eliminated then runs wild for a bit and drops Natalya with a spinebuster. Belair attacks Nikki but Brie saves her. Fox is nearly eliminated and the Bellas hit Belair with a double flapjack before Nikki eliminates Fox. Nikki and Brie attack Morgan as the clock runs down again.

#25 Sarah Logan

Logan saves Morgan and attacks the Bellas. Nikki takes a pop up headbutt from Logan. Logan and Morgan lock eyes and nearly cry, only to be cut off by Nikki and Brie, who then eliminate Logan. Morgan is pissed, but she’s caught by both Bellas and dumped onto the apron after which Brie kicks her off to eliminate her.

#26 Lita

Lita attacks Brie and Nikki, then hits ASH with a suplex. James attacks Lita, Lita looks a touch rusty. James is sent to the apron, she tries to get back in but Lita hits her with a DDT before she can and James falls to the floor and is eliminated. Charlotte and Lita square off, they start trading strikes as we get the next wrestler.

#27 Molly Holly

ASH jumps Molly on her way to the ring, clearly jealous of the real superhero here. ASH yells at Molly that there can be only one superhero then dumps Molly over the top rope to eliminate her.

#28 Ronda Rousey

Everyone is stunned at Ronda showing up, no one’s terribly pleased about this. Ronda is wearing a pretty obvious cover up post pregnancy, but she runs wild abusing ASH with punches then tosses her to the apron. Ronda sends Nikki to the apron as well, then eliminates ASH with a kick. Brie tries to save Nikki, but Ronda avoids her and Brie then punches Nikki off the apron in retribution for last year. Ronda starts laying into Brie as the clock runs down again.

#29 Shotzi

Shotzi climbs to the top rope and hits a cross body to Rhea and Belair then attacks Charlotte. Ronda tosses Brie out of the ring and eliminates her. Shotzi and Lita are squaring off but nothing really comes of it. Ronda starts going after Belair, but Rhea saves Belair.

#30 Shayna Baszler

Ronda and Baszler are thrilled to see each other and start laying waste to everyone else. Baszler knees Natalya in the face then she and Ronda share a smile and they start circling but Charlotte interrupts things. Ronda goes after Natalya, sends her to the apron but Shotzi backs into Ronda and that pisses her off. Head kick from Ronda, then she tosses Shotzi out of the match before going after Natalya but Belair surprises both of them by shoving Natalya off the apron and out of the match. Natalya heads back into the ring, and Ronda tosses her over the top rope, I guess there might have been confusion? Lita drops Charlotte with a Twist of Fate. Lita-canraa from Lita to Rhea, nice call back. Rhea tries to take out Lita, but Lita kicks her off, tries a moonsault but Rhea sends her to the apron and Charlotte boots Lita to the floor eliminating her. Ronda winds up on Rhea’s shoulders, she goes for an omoplata takeover but Charlotte comes over to break it up. Rhea shoves Ronda into the ring post but Ronda stays legal then Charlotte boots Rhea to the floor and eliminates her.

The final four are Charlotte, Baszler, Belair, and Ronda.

Charlotte winds up over the top rope and onto the apron, she fights back but is stuck there for a bit. Belair drops Baszler with a spinebuster but is caught in a Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler tries to eliminate Belair but Belair escapes and lifts her for the Kiss of Death, Charlotte is able to come from behind and eliminate both Belair and Baszler.

It’s just Charlotte and Ronda now. They circle for a bit, then Ronda avoids a big boot and tosses Charlotte over the top rope and to the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ronda Rousey won

Rating: 3 stars

Decent Rumble, it made good use of the nostalgia acts but this kind of showed how thin the women’s roster is right now. The middle was also kind of a drag, this thing felt longer than it was.

Match #3 – RAW Women’s Championship Match: (c) Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Doudrop overpowers Becky early. Becky grabs a side headlock but Doudrop shoves her off. Doudrop shoulder blocks Becky down then Becky avoids the low angle cross body and heads out of the ring to recover. Becky lays in kicks to Doudrop as she gets back in the ring, but Doudrop catches her on the top rope and tosses her to the mat. Headbutt from Doudrop drops Becky. Doudrop wants the Banzai Drop but Becky rolls out of the ring to avoid it and looks to reset. Becky pulls Doudrop to the mat, but Doudrop kicks her into the barricade. Back into the ring and Becky hits a flying forearm but Doudrop just eats it and lands a shoulder block. Senton from Doudrop and Becky rolls out of the ring again. Becky sits against the ring steps, Doudrop tries a cannonball senton there but Becky moves and Doudrop eats the steel, and has an awkward landing on her neck. Doudrop fights back to the ring and Becky starts laying in kicks then grabs a chinlock. Becky gets caught trying to jump onto Doudrop, then fights off the shoulders and grabs a sleeper hold. Doudrop starts fading, she drops to her knees but then powers back up to deafening silence from the crowd. Doudrop slams Becky into the corner, tries to charge at her but Becky avoids and Doudrop posts herself. Becky with a drop kick from the top but the cover only gets 1. A bit of trash talk from Becky, she slaps Doudrop but that just makes Doudrop mad and she returns the slap. Back suplex from Doudrop and she starts firing up, including squashing Becky with a senton for a 2 count. Doudrop tries the low cross body but eats the canvas then Becky grabs the Disarm Her. Becky cranks on the hold but Doudrop powers up, and Becky transitions to a traditional armbar and lays in kicks to the head to flatten Doudrop out. Again Doudrop tries to power up, she pulls Becky up and hits a sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Doudrop hits an avalanche in the corner, then a cannonball senton but Becky is able to kick out again when covered. I have to note again, the crowd is dead for this. Doudrop climbs for the Vader Bomb, but Becky gets the knees up to block. Becky climbs to the top rope again, and hits a Molly-go-Round for a near fall. Doudrop moves to the apron, Becky lays in strikes as she’s draped over the middle rope. Becky heads up but misses a knee strike and Doudrop lays in a series of headbutts that drop Becky to her knees. Doudrop tries a suplex to the floor, Becky fights back and hits a Stunner over the top rope. Doudrop fights back up again, but again Becky snaps her over the ropes then hits a guillotine leg drop as Doudrop is draped over the top roped, though the cover still only gets 2. Becky wants the Manhandle Slam but Doudrop scoops her up for the Big Ending and hits it for a near fall. Doudrop sets for the Banzai Drop again, but again Becky fights her off, this time following her up and hitting the Manhandle Slam from the second rope to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Becky Lynch retained the title

Rating: 2 stars

Too long by half, a bit slow, this really suffered from having some kind of grander aspiration than what the match was. The totally dead crowd didn’t help either.

They’re stretching for time pretty obviously, apparently the WrestleMania sign accidentally ignited. Look, you can only point at something for so long before it’ll take drastic action to get some privacy.

Paul Heyman does the intro for Brock Lesnar, the crowd happily chanting along with him.

Match #4 – WWE Title Match: (c) Brock Lesnar w/ Paul Heyman vs. Bobby Lashley w/ MVP

It’s a little spark of joy looking at WWE Champion Brock react to Heyman introducing him. They stare each other down, then tie up but we wind up in a stalemate and they just break apart. Another tie up, but neither man seems to have an edge until Brock hits a go behind and a German suplex. Bobby just kind of pops up, perturbed but still in control. Another tie up, this time Bobby with the go behind and a German suplex. Brock, like Bobby, pops back up but Brock seems happy about being in a fight. Brock with German supelxes, he hits two this time and Bobby rolls away, stands, and is annoyed at being one upped. Bobby starts laying in strikes, avoids an F5 attempt and hits a Spear to floor Brock. Bobby wants another Spear, hits it and Brock rolls out of the ring. There’s a bit of blood coming from the lip of Bobby. Bobby follows Brock out, and tries to Spear him through the barricade but Brock dodges at the last second and Bobby sends himself through the barricade. Brock hoists Bobby up, but Bobby avoids the F5 again and shoves Brock into the ring post. Selling is not a thing in this match I guess. Back into the ring, Brock avoids another Spear and Bobby posts himself. Brock wants a German, it takes a second but he hits it. Bobby doesn’t get right back up this time, and Brock drops him with another German. Another German from Brock connects. Brock hits another German. Another German connects. Brock tries an F5, but again Bobby avoids it, this time he grabs the Hurt Lock. Bobby keeps cranking on the hold, Brock starts fading but moves to the ropes and squashes the ref between Bobby and the corner so we’ve got a ref bump now. Brock counters a Hurt Lock into an F5, but he whacks the ref again with Bobby’s body and the ref is well and truly down. Brock covers for a clear visual win but the ref is writhing on the floor. Roman with the run in now, and Spears the hell out of Brock Lesnar then stares down Paul Heyman, who looks terrified. Heyman almost breaks into tears, and Roman holds out his hand, then Heyman reflexively hands him the WWE Title. Roman smirks, and crushes Brock with a belt shot then tosses the “lesser” title to the mat in disgust. Heyman leaves with Roman as Bobby covers Brock and pins him to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Lashley won the WWE Title

Rating: 2.5 stars

More about the Roman interference than the match itself. As for the match, it was fine but over stayed its welcome in most respects.

Match #5 – Intergender Tag Team Match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Miz and Maryse

Beth and Maryse start things off, then Maryse immediately flees from Beth but Beth catches her and Miz has to pull her to safety. Miz tags in, which means Edge is now the legal man. Edge happily jumps Miz and starts beating the crap out of him. Maryse cheap shots Edge and that allows Miz to knock him out of the ring and lets the heels take over. Miz with his typical stalling offense. Some kicks from Miz, he wants the Buzzsaw kick but Edge avoids it and rolls him up for 2. Miz with a neckbreaker for 2. Maryse with another cheap shot, Beth starts chasing her with a chair but thinks better of it. Edge hits Miz with an Edge-ecution and both men are down. Beth wants to get in, Edge kicks Miz out of the ring and tags out. Beth runs wild on Maryse with some awkward punches and head slams. Spinning side slam from Beth and Miz has to break up the pin. Beth takes issue with this, Miz is amused by Beth wanting to fight him and declines. Beth doesn’t care about what Miz wants and sends him into the corner then lays into him but that allows Maryse to use the loaded purse and hit Beth with it. Maryse covers but Beth kicks out. Beth tries to tag out but Maryse cuts that off with punches. Someone on commentary calls this a waste of time, he meant Maryse posing but I’m choosing to take it as a moment he broke character. Maryse grabs a camel clutch, Beth powers up into an electric chair, transitions to a Glam Slam attempt, Maryse “kicks” the knee of Beth to escape then Beth blocks a DDT and they both hit clotheslines. Both women tag out and Edge runs wild including an Edge-O-Matic. Edge heads up top, Miz cuts him off but climbs up and Beth grabs him with a powerbomb letting Edge hit an elbow drop for a 2 count. Maryse attacks Beth on the floor, as Miz walks into a flapjack from Edge. Edge wants a Spear, but Maryse trips him up. Miz sends Edge into the corner, Maryse heads up top and hits a hurricanrana onto Edge. God bless Edge for being a solid enough base for that. Maryse drops Beth with the French Kiss, Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale but Edge kicks out at 2. They try for a double Skull Crushing Finale but Beth comes in and Spears Maryse, then we get a double Spear to Miz. Edge and Beth with stereo Glam Slams, then a pin from Edge finally ends this.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Edge and Beth Phoenix won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Felt like a drawn out RAW match more than anything else. Thankfully this feud should be ended.

Match #6: Royal Rumble

#1 AJ Styles

#2 Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick Boogs not playing Nakamura to the ring feels kind of wrong. Also man, remember when these two guys tore the house down for NJPW then had a main event feud in WWE over low blows? We get a bit of circling, they tie up but neither can gain an edge there. Nakamura goes to kicks and strikes. More kicks from Nakamura but AJ catches one and hits a Dragon Screw leg whip then a leg kick. Misdirection kick from Nakamura, he tries a reverse exploder over the top rope but AJ fights free of that. A knee and an ax kick from Nakamura but AJ avoids a Kinshasa and hits a sliding elbow strike. They hang out in the corner for our next entrant.

#3 Austin Theory

AJ attacks Theory but Theory hits a drop kick, then a back suplex for Nakamura. Nakamura avoids being eliminated, AJ tries to eliminate Theory but he hangs on and starts laying in strikes to AJ. Kicks from Nakamura to Theory and he starts laying in knee strikes. AJ and Nakamura team up but Theory fights them off as the clock runs down.

#4 Robert Roode

Roode with spinebusters to Nakamura and Theory, and deafening silence. AJ and Roode square off, and we get a “TNA” chant for a few moments. Roode and AJ start fighting, AJ threatens a Styles Clash but Roode fights free. AJ tosses Roode to the apron then punches him to the floor eliminating him. Nakamura kills Theory with a reverse exploder but Theory avoids a Kinshasa and hits a Catatonic backbreaker.

#5 Ridge Holland

Holland starts landing headbutts to Theory, Nakamura is on the apron and AJ knocks him off eliminating him. AJ walks into a throw from Holland. AJ with some leg kicks to Holland. Holland fights back as the clock winds down.

#6 Montez Ford

Ford goes right after AJ, nearly eliminating him but AJ hangs on. Theory and Ford start working, Ford hits a drop kick and that man’s leaping ability remains crazy. Holland attacks Ford, but Ford drills him with kicks and an enziguri but he runs into a tilt a whirl slam. AJ and Holland square off as the next wrestler comes out.

#7 Damian Priest

Priest clubs Holland down with a clothesline, then hits a chokebreaker onto Theory. AJ avoids some kicks and tries to eliminate Priest, Theory comes over and AJ switches his target. Priest punches AJ, then tries to dump Theory but Theory holds the bottom rope and saves himself.

#8 Sami Zayn

Zayn enters the ring, then just waits in a corner until Ford attacks him. Ford avoids being eliminated. Priest and Zayn start trading hands, Priest easily wins that and starts working on Zayn in the corner. AJ and Zayn trade blows as the clock runs out again.

#9 Johnny Knoxville

Zayn wants Johnny to get in the ring, Johnny then double legs him and starts laying in punches that are almost as bad as Zayn’s. AJ objects to Johnny pointing at the Mania sign. Johnny hits AJ after AJ asked him too. AJ unloads with a combination that floors Johnny. Ford up top and hits From the Heavens onto Johnny. Holland hoists Johnny up, sets him on the apron and Zayn with a Helluva kick to eliminate Johnny. AJ then dumps Zayn, Priest tries to extend the streak but AJ hangs on and we get a new body.

#10 Angelo Dawkins

Ford and Dawkins start trying to eliminate Priest, but Holland breaks that up. Everyone takes a corner and things just kind of stall out until the next wrestler shows up.

#11 Omos

Everyone takes a moment to try and assess the existence of Omos, Ford and Holland rush him only to get knocked down. Some strikes from Omos then he tosses Dawkins with ease. Ford up top, but he jumps into a goozel and Omos tosses Ford over the top rope. Omos no sells some Theory offense then squares off with AJ. AJ lands a punch, but Omos tosses him under the bottom rope into the ring post and AJ is down but still in the match. Holland tries Omos but eats an uppercut.

#12 Ricochet

Ricochet with a flying drop kick to Omos, Omos the catches him running and hits a body drop. Theory tries to hit Omos from behind, Ricochet gets involved and everyone is attacking Omos but the man doesn’t sell. Omos with a wicked chop to floor Ricochet. Theory hits his finish on Priest as the clock winds down.

#13 Chad Gable

Gable tries to rally everyone else, he’s got a plan to deal with Omos but it needs everyone. Gable fires up Priest, Priest attacks Omos with strikes but he runs into a clothesline. Omos then shoves Priest out of the ring and eliminates him. As the back of Omos is turned everyone else jumps on Omos trying to eliminate him but the arrival of our next wrestler stalls that.

#14 Dominik Mysterio

Dominick joins the effort, they get Omos to where his hands are on the apron, then AJ comes off the ropes with a flying forearm to Omos’s legs and that finally shoves the big man all the way to the floor. Gable is happy his master plan worked. Ricochet and Holland square off, Theory works Dominick, and here comes the halfway point.

#15 Happy Corbin

Corbin chokeslams Theory, then Ricochet tries to quicken the pace with strikes but when he tries a springboard move Corbin shoves him over the top rope and eliminates him. AJ and Corbin start working, everyone just kills time for the last few seconds.

#16 Dolph Ziggler

This is Rumble number 15 for Ziggler, second all time. Ziggler with a super kick to Corbin but Corbin headbutts him down. Dominick and Corbin start pairing off, Dominick heads up top, jumps over Corbin and runs into a Deep Six. Corbin picks up Dominick and ejects him from the match. Theory and AJ fight on the apron, AJ avoids a suplex and hits a Pele kick that eliminates Theory.

#17 Sheamus

AJ with a Pele kick to Holland, then clotheslines him out of the ring to eliminate him just before Sheamus hits the ring. Sheamus is beside himself at this and goes right after AJ. AJ and Sheamus trade strikes before Sheamus lands a knee that floors him. Gable attacks Sheamus but runs into an Irish Curse. A quick body shot from Sheamus to Corbin then Sheamus goes after AJ again, but he wont get him out of there yet.

#18 Rick Boogs

Boogs with a series of gutwrenches to Gable then he sets him on the top rope. Gable tries an armbar to survive but Boogs curls him up and hits a face plant. Boogs with a Militar Press to Gable, presses him a few times because he’s a comically strong man, then dumps Gable out of the ring.

#19 Madcap Moss

Moss and Corbin instantly align and try to take out the field. Boogs presses Ziggler up, presses him a few times then tosses him to the apron but Ziggler hangs on. AJ hits an enziguri to Corbin, then a forearm from the apron for Moss. AJ wants the Phenomenal Forearm but Moss avoids it and Corbin hits him with a chokebreaker. Moss then eliminates AJ.

#20 Riddle

Riddle immediately German’s Moss and starts laying into him. Corbin saves Moss and Boogs comes over to rag doll Corbin a bit. Boogs gut wrenches Moss, but Corbin saves him and clubs Boogs with a clothesline. Moss sends Boogs to the apron then Corbin knocks him off the apron to eliminate him. Riddle jumps both Moss and Corbin but the numbers overwhelm him.

#21 Drew McIntyre

Drew is looking at Corbin and Moss like they’re already dead. Moss and Corbin send the other guys at Drew but he disposes of them with ease. Drew fights off Corbin and Moss then eliminates both of them in short order. That’s not enough for Drew, he follows them out of the ring but stays legal. Drew slams Corbin into the ring post, hits Moss with a belly to belly on the floor, then gets the ring steps and bashes both of them in the head with them. A second blow to Corbin then he suplexes Moss onto the ring steps.

#22 Kevin Owens

Owens and Drew meet on the entrance ramp and start brawling until the hit the ring. Owens with a pop up powerbomb to Drew. Cannonball from Owens to Ziggler. Owens and Sheamus start fighting, Riddle gets involved in that but Owens stomps on his feet several times before hitting a super kick. Drew and Sheamus stare off then start slugging as the clock runs down.

#23 Rey Mysterio

Rey runs wild with his usual aerial offense and he tries to eliminate Riddle but that doesn’t work. Owens with a Stunner to Rey to finally stop his momentum. Drew and Sheamus and Owens all get involved in a triangle slug fest as we get another body.

#24 Kofi Kingston

Kofi goes right after Owens, Owens sends him to the apron. Kofi tries to springboard, Owens shoves him off the top rope and Kofi tries to catch himself on the barricade, replay shows both feet did hit the floor. Well he was bound to mess up one of those at some point.

#25 Otis

Riddle is kicking Drew in the corner as Otis comes in. Otis with a back elbow to Ziggler then an exploder suplex for Riddle. Rey and Sheamus are going at it, Otis hoists up Drew and hits the Worlds Strongest Slam. Owens and Otis start trading blows but again things are stalled out as we await the next body.

#26 Big E

Big E charges the ring and starts hitting belly to belly suplexes on Owens and Riddle. A big splash from Big E to Owens connects but he turns into a Brogue Kick from Sheamus. Rey grabs a sleeper on Sheamus but Sheamus fights that off then catches a jumping Rey and hits backbreakers as the clock starts counting down again.

#27 Bad Bunny

Bunny cross bodies Sheamus, avoids a Stunner from Owens and hits a head scissors. Riddle is happy with this and tries to play with Bunny, who kicks him in the gut and hits a Canadian Destroyer. Sheamus has had enough of this, he blasts Bunny from behind and then tosses him to the apron. Bunny hangs on, and avoids a Brogue Kick by low bridging Sheamus who eliminates himself. Ziggler jumps on Bunny to stall things out. Bunny drop toe holds Ziggler into the ropes, setting up Rey for a 619 then Bunny tosses Ziggler out with some help from Rey. Rey and Bunny shake hands, Bunny tries to eliminate him but Rey holds on. Owens with a Stunner to Bunny.

#28 Shane McMahon

Otis eliminated Rey as Shane moved to the ring. Shane goes right after Owens with strikes, then he and Riddle trade strikes before Owens drills Shane with a couple of super kicks. Owens goes to eliminate Shane, but Shane counters and tosses Owens over the top rope and out of the match. Drew squares off with Shane and they start trading punches. Otis and Big E team up on Riddle for a moment, but Riddle hangs on as the clock shows up.

#29 Randy Orton

Orton takes his time getting to the ring, but when he gets there he hits Big E with an RKO then tosses him. Otis takes an RKO, then Drew takes a flying RKO from Riddle. Riddle sets to eliminate Otis, and there he goes to the floor. Randy sees Bad Bunny clutching the bottom rope, but decides Drew is a better target.

#30 Brock Lesnar

Well Brock is pissed. Orton, Riddle, and Shane all charge Brock but Brock takes them all out with belly to belly suplexes then a German for Riddle. Brock clotheslines Orton out of the match. Bunny looks terrified, Brock laughs, then picks him up and hits an F5 to Bunny. Brock then ejects Bunny from the Rumble. Shane takes a belly to belly, then Brock catches a jumping Riddle and tosses him.

The Final Four were Brock, Riddle, Drew, and Shane.

Brock then takes out Shane, leaving just Brock and Drew. Drew and Brock go nose to nose, they start throwing hands, Drew avoids an F5 and hits a headbutt. Brock avoids a Claymore then F5’s Drew over the top rope and to the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brock Lesnar won

Rating: 2.5 stars

This was hurt by the predictability, though I want to give Bad Bunny credit for still being pretty darn good. The lack of a narrative hurt this, the best Rumble’s have something to keep you interested all the way through. This one was just waiting to see if Brock would show up, and as soon as he did you knew exactly what was happening.

Brock poses, the pyro goes off, and he cautiously points at the sign to end the show.