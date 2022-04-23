wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Tries to Make Deal With Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Riddle vs. Jey Uso Clip

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 4-22-22 Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

– Sami Zayn attempted to spin a deal with the Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns, on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Zayn appear in Reigns’ locker room and attempt to form an alliance with The Bloodline before his Lumberjack Match with Drew McIntyre, claiming that Drew McIntyre was getting friendly with RK-Bro.

Reigns told the Usos to handle it and they ended up attacking RK-Bro during the Lumberjack Match, but didn’t help Zayn who managed to run away, only to be told that next week his match with McIntyre will be in a steel cage.

– WWE posted a clip of Riddle’s match with Jey Uso from earlier in the night, which saw Riddle pick up the win:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading