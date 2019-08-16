wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe on What It Means to be King, Top 5 Forgotten Goldberg Moments, New KOTR Preview Clip

August 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a promo for Samoa Joe where he talks about what it means to win King of the Ring. The tournament starts on August 19. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE List This! showcased 5 Forgotten Goldberg Moments. You can check out that video below.

– A new preview clip is out for the King of the Ring tournament, which you can see below.

