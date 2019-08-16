wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe on What It Means to be King, Top 5 Forgotten Goldberg Moments, New KOTR Preview Clip
August 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a promo for Samoa Joe where he talks about what it means to win King of the Ring. The tournament starts on August 19. You can check out that clip below.
EXCLUSIVE: @SamoaJoe has his eyes on royalty. #KingOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/qt7frJcVwn
— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2019
– WWE List This! showcased 5 Forgotten Goldberg Moments. You can check out that video below.
– A new preview clip is out for the King of the Ring tournament, which you can see below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Lex Luger Didn’t Learn of 1997 World Title Win Until the Day of The Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Hearing NWA Promoters Discussing The Idea of Killing Vince McMahon
- Triple H Explains Why NXT Can Have Longer Storylines Than Raw or Smackdown
- Titus O’Neil Discusses Private Conversation With Hulk Hogan After Expressing Disappointment With Hogan’s Apology to WWE Locker Room