WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.21.22: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Women’s Title Match, U.S. Title Defense
WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 21, 2022, from the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio. Check out the full results (per Wrestle Zone):
* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis
* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
* AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley
* United States Championship: Theory defeated Mustafa Ali
* MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch
Becky snatching a poster from a fan, where he had marked: "Becky fears asuka"! Lol don't look for Becky or you'll regret it!😏😈 #WWECanton @BeckyLynchWWE #BigTimeBecks #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/yNUbbM6QmC
— 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞 🇫🇷 (@beckswwe_edit) May 22, 2022
Team Alpha Academy stole the night #WWECanton pic.twitter.com/xtF8zqHNdM
— Ozzy (@AaahhRealNickO) May 22, 2022