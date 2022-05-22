WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.21.22: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Women’s Title Match, U.S. Title Defense

WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 21, 2022, from the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio. Check out the full results (per Wrestle Zone):

* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

* AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

* United States Championship: Theory defeated Mustafa Ali

* MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch