WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.21.22: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Women’s Title Match, U.S. Title Defense

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 21, 2022, from the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio. Check out the full results (per Wrestle Zone):

* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis
* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
* AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley
* United States Championship: Theory defeated Mustafa Ali
* MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch

