WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with Seth Rollins defending the US Title in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results from the Sioux City, Iowa show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest & Rhea Ripley
* Omos def. R-Truth
* Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ended in a no contest due to Damage CTRL interference.
* Damage CTRL def. Dana Brooke & Tamina
* Mustafa Ali def. Otis by DQ. Chad Gable & Otis attacked Ali after, with Matt Riddle coming out for the save.
* Mustafa Ali & Matt Riddle def. Chad Gable & Otis
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory
🔥👏 Thank you #WWESiouxCity! pic.twitter.com/oUKuiay9p2
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2022
Seth Freakin Rollins #WWESiouxCity pic.twitter.com/GdntIHgFIq
— Austin S (@Austin_712) October 16, 2022
