WWE Seeking Content Curation Editor For WWE Network

WWE is looking to hire a new editor to curate content on the WWE Network (including Peacock). WWE posted a job listing for Content Curation Editor, which is described as follows:

The Content Curation Editor will join the Platform Editorial team to support programming plans for WWE content being distributed on WWE Network including Peacock and other partner platforms. The ideal candidate for this role should be savvy in sports-entertainment, have an appreciation for how users consume longform video content across multiple platforms and should be comfortable multitasking in a busy environment.

Key Responsibilities:

* Curate WWE content library to support platform editorial strategy on WWE Network including Peacock and partner platforms

* Oversee creation and revisions of image and editorial metadata deliverables for new and vault WWE content

* Perform livestream control checks and collaborative testing with WWE’s Product team to identify potential issues that may negatively affect the user experience on Peacock and WWE Network during WWE Premium Live Events and other marquee programming

* Conceive and create bespoke campaigns featuring WWE Network content in support of WWE Premium Live Events and other company initiatives

* Work closely with cross-functional teams that provide content operations support to Peacock and other external partners

* Research and review original and archival WWE content

* Maintain familiarity with all WWE programming, current storylines and talent

Qualifications:

* 2+ years’ experience in digital content production, preferably with a focus on content programming

* Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively or work independently as assignments and tasks warrant

* Familiarity working with content and video management systems and troubleshooting problems along the way

* Excellent headline writing and editing skills

* Solid understanding of current trends in pop culture, sports and entertainment

* Strong work ethic and attention to detail

* Experience with content analysis and data analytics a plus

* Working knowledge of WWE and WWE Network content strongly preferred

* Must be able to work non-traditional schedule, including nights and weekends