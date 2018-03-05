WWE Set to Add New Championship After WrestleMania

– WWE is reportedly set to add a new championship following WrestleMania. PWInsider reports that according to multiple sources, there are plans to create a Cruiserweight Tag Team Championship for 205 Live. The company finalized plans for the new titles’ looks recently and will debut them sometime after WrestleMania, though the specific timetable isn’t known.

The move comes as WWE is holding the tournament finals for the currently-vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania.