WWE Set To Tape Content, Including Wrestlemania, This Week

It was reported yesterday that WWE was planning to tape episodes of RAW and Smackdown leading into Wrestlemania at the Performance Center this week. However, PWInsider reports that Wrestlemania will also be taped. The taping schedule includes:

Tonight: Friday Night Smackdown for March 27 and April 3

Tomorrow: Taping content for future episodes of NXT

Monday (March 23) and Tuesday (March 24): RAW episodes for March 23 and 30

Wednesday (March 25) and Thursday (March 26): Wrestlemania Nights 1 and 2

WWE will also tape content for both nights of Mania at ‘closed sets’ in other locations, so there may be extra dates added on.