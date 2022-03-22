wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Loses Another Shot at WrestleMania Match on Raw, Omos Demands Challenger

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

– Seth Rollins’ quest to get a WrestleMania match fell short again on this week’s Raw, leading to him snapping in the main event. Monday’s show saw Rollins interrupt AJ Styles and proposed a match for Styles’ shot against Edge at WrestleMania on the line. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville came out and sanctioned the match.

The bout took place in the main event and saw Styles win by DQ when Edge came out and nailed him with a chair. Rollins lost it and tore up the ringside area, arguing that if he didn’t get a match at WrestleMania next week’s Raw wouldn’t happen:

– Omos is also looking for an opponent after tonight’s show. Omos defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a handicap match on the show and then challenged anyone to face him either next week on Raw or at WrestleMania:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Omos, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading