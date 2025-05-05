WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Plaintiffs Seek To Compel Vince McMahon To Comply With Discovery

The plaintiffs in the shareholder lawsuit against WWE are asking a court to order Vince McMahon to comply with the discovery process. As reported, a lawsuit was filed in November of 2023 over the company’s merger TKO, with recent filings arguing that WWE investigation into Vince McMahon was a “sham” and that McMahon manipulated the sale process to Endeavor for his benefit. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that plantiffs in the lawsuit have filed a motion asking the Delaware Court of Chancery to compel McMahon to respond to discovery requests. The filings were submitted last Tuesday and Wednesday.

McMahon has been given until May 14th to oppose the motion and if he doesn’t, then the court could automatically grant the request.

The filings in the case are sealed, so there is no word on the specific issue around McMahon not complying, nor what he is withholding. Thurston notes that it is not unusual for parties in lawsuits to object to discovery requests, particularly if the records are believed to be privileged such as communications with legal counsel.

The plaintiffs say they are requesting non-privileged materials related to McMahon that cover a period between January 1, 2022, through March 12, 2024. The details of what is being sought are sealed.