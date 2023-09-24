411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 09.23.23: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory Celebrate Being Undefeated

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is all by herself in the studio as Matt Camp joins us via satellite.

-Headlines: Iyo Sky retains her Title against Asuka. Cena takes a beating from The Bloodline as AJ Styles was taken out earlier and wasn’t there for the save.

-To the video as Santos and Rey took on The Street Profits. Fun match! Rey gets a roll-up for the win to the shock of Lashley and The Profits.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with The LWO. Next week Rey defends the US Title against Santos Escobar. Rey notes he grew up watching Santos father as a kid and it is an honor to step in the ring with him. Santos says Rey is his mentor and it has been his life’s dream to be in the ring against Rey with a Title on the line. Someone has to be turning on someone else you would think. Zelina says no matter who wins next week, the US Title stays LWO.

-Camp and Megan discuss Rey vs. Santos next week!

-Charlotte Flair still to come, as well as Theory/Waller!

-Fastlane! Indy!

-To the video as we finally got Iyo vs. Asuka and it was great. Damage CTRL try to get involved which gets Charlotte Flair involved. Iyo hits Over The Moonsault for the win!

-Kayla is backstage with Charlotte Flair and man, them standing side by side is kind of striking as far as height difference. Charlotte calls Bayley a fraud as she is not there to help Damage CTRL. She says next week she will beat Bayley like she can any day of the week.

-Camo and Megan discuss Bayley vs. Charlotte which, as noted, will happen next week on SmackDown.

-Theory and Waller are up next!

-On RAW Monday it’s Judgment Day vs. KO/Sami for Tag Titles. Also, the show kicks off with Cody Rhodes. Show is screwed as far as viewers until Jan thanks to football.

-To the video as Waller and Theory get a win over The Brawling Brutes. They keep stacking the tag division which is nice to see. Waller/Theory are a perfect pair to have as a team and I can see them getting Tag Gold sooner than later.

-Kayla is backstage with Waller/Theory and they are still selling the fight with The Brutes. Theory notes they both have full names and they are the greatest tag team of all time. Waller points out that unlike DX, The Dudley Boyz, and The Usos, they are undefeated which makes them the GOAT. Lashley will be the guest of Waller next week and he laughs as The Street Profits aren’t undefeated either. They have to go pop bottles of champagne, so Kayla hands Theory a bottle of water. “Get that out of here.” They have also had 150 million views and climbing! Kayla is just happy the interview is over.

-Camp and Megan discuss the Theory/Waller Tag Team and bring up Lashley being the next guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

-To the video as AJ Styes gets his ass beat by Solo and Jimmy Uso in the back and is taken away by an ambulance. Anderson tells Cena he told AJ not to get involved in Bloodline business.

-To the video as Jey Uso runs down Cena with Heyman and Solo standing by quietly. Cena runs down and gets in some shots before the numbers catch up to him. Cena gets the beats put on him as he eats two Samoan Spikes and two Uso splashes. Solo and Jimmy sign the contract and Cena seemingly has no partner. I can think of one coming soon. YEAH!

-Camp and Megan discuss Cena vs. The Bloodline and the story of Jimmy seemingly forcing his way back into the group. Cena will need a partner at Fastlane if AJ can’t go.

