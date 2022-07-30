wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for SummerSlam Go-Home Episode, Tops Ratings for Friday
– SpoilerTV has the overnight TV numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s episode was the go-home show before tonight’s SummerSlam 2022 card. Last night’s show averaged 2.060 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.104 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.016 million viewers for Hour 2.
The audience fell from the overnight audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.166 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week was 2.256 million viewers viewers
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.4 rating. The show managed to top the ratings in the key demo for primetime network programming on Friday. The ratings were down from the overnight number for last week, which was a 0.55. The final rating for last week was 0.62.
The Fatal Flaw on ABC topped the Friday night broadcast viewership numbers with 2.749 million viewers.
