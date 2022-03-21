WWE SmackDown Ratings Slightly Up, Viewership Down For Last Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.147 million viewers on FOX. That’s slightly down from the 2.226 million viewers for the prior episode.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.58 rating with 755,000 viewers, which is slightly up from the 0.57 rating for the previous edition.

Thurston notes that SmackDown was up five percent in the male 18-49 demo and 10 percent in the male 35-49 demo compared to the prior four weeks, while the series dropped six percent in the female 35-49 demo.

SmackDown featured the continued build towards Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland, and much more.