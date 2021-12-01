WWE News: Solo Sikoa Defeats Edris Enofe on NXT, Cameron Grimes & Duke Hudson Trade Words

– Solo Sikoa ruined Edris Enofe’s NXT debut on Tuesday’s show, defeating him in one-on-one action. WWE posted a clip from Sikoa’s win over Enofe, which saw the new(er)comer put up a good fight but eventually fall to Sikoa. Boa attacked after the match but Sikoa and Enofe worked together to fight him off:

– Cameron Grimes was victorious over Andre Chase on tonight’s show ahead of his hair vs. hair match with Duke Hudson at NXT WarGames. After the match, Hudson appeared and showed several Photoshopped pics of Grimes with different shorter haircuts, which led to Chase nearly getting his own haircut from Grimes: