wrestling / News
WWE News: Solo Sikoa Defeats Edris Enofe on NXT, Cameron Grimes & Duke Hudson Trade Words
November 30, 2021 | Posted by
– Solo Sikoa ruined Edris Enofe’s NXT debut on Tuesday’s show, defeating him in one-on-one action. WWE posted a clip from Sikoa’s win over Enofe, which saw the new(er)comer put up a good fight but eventually fall to Sikoa. Boa attacked after the match but Sikoa and Enofe worked together to fight him off:
– Cameron Grimes was victorious over Andre Chase on tonight’s show ahead of his hair vs. hair match with Duke Hudson at NXT WarGames. After the match, Hudson appeared and showed several Photoshopped pics of Grimes with different shorter haircuts, which led to Chase nearly getting his own haircut from Grimes:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw
- Vince McMahon Wanted To Beat Up Bob Costas During HBO Interview In 2001
- Bryan Danielson On Hangman Page’s Connection With AEW Fans, Potential Rematch With Kenny Omega
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls His Blade Job at AEW Double or Nothing 2019