wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Loses to Naomi on Smackdown, Ridge Holland Returns to Ring
January 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Sonya Deville finally faced Naomi on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Naomi get her long-sought after match with Deville and pick up the win:
– Ridge Holland made his return to the ring four weeks after he broke his nose at WWE Day 1, teaming with Sheamus to defeat Cesaro and Ricochet:
More Trending Stories
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)