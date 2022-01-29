wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville Loses to Naomi on Smackdown, Ridge Holland Returns to Ring

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville WWE Smackdown

– Sonya Deville finally faced Naomi on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Naomi get her long-sought after match with Deville and pick up the win:

– Ridge Holland made his return to the ring four weeks after he broke his nose at WWE Day 1, teaming with Sheamus to defeat Cesaro and Ricochet:

