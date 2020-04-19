wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Pay Tribute to Howard Finkel, Drew McIntyre On Slamming Big Show

April 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Howard Finkel WWE

– WWE has posted video of several members of the WWE roster paying tribute to the late Howard Finkel. You can see the video below featuring Big E, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler and more:

– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to share a clip of him bodyslamming the Big Show from the Raw after WrestleMania 36, except synced to the audio of Hulk Hogan’s bodyslam of Andre the Giant:

Drew McIntyre, Howard Finkel, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

