WWE News: Stars Pay Tribute to Howard Finkel, Drew McIntyre On Slamming Big Show
April 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of several members of the WWE roster paying tribute to the late Howard Finkel. You can see the video below featuring Big E, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler and more:
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to share a clip of him bodyslamming the Big Show from the Raw after WrestleMania 36, except synced to the audio of Hulk Hogan’s bodyslam of Andre the Giant:
The soothing sounds of Monsoon and The Body, the perfect soundtrack for slamming a giant pic.twitter.com/ZBUrLDN7WG
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 19, 2020
