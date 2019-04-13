wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on Nia Jax Injury Layoff, Xavier Woods Asks Alexa Who WWE Champion Is
– As previously reported, Nia Jax has ACL tears in both of her knees, and she’s slated to undergo double-knee surgery. WWE.com has commented on Nia Jax’s injury and has released its own statement, which you can see below.
“Nia Jax announced on Twitter that she will be out of action as she undergoes surgery to repair both of her ACLs. Jax relayed that she’s been dealing with pain in both knees due to injuries over the past year and is grateful for the support of the WWE Universe. WWE.com wishes Jax a speedy recovery.”
– Xavier Woods posted a video where he plays with an Amazon Echo speaker and a Google Home speaker asking them who the current WWE World champion is. Of course, Amazon Alexa thinks its Daniel Bryan, so Woods puts it in the trash.
