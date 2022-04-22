WWE News: Latest Supercut Video Shows RKOs Outta Nowhere, WWE Stars Destroy Interviewers

– The latest WWE Supercut video features 100 RKOs ouuta nowhere. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Celebrate Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE with 100 RKOs outta nowhere, featuring opposing Superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and more.”

– WWE also posted a video of Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, John Cena and more taking out interviewers: