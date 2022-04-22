wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Supercut Video Shows RKOs Outta Nowhere, WWE Stars Destroy Interviewers
April 22, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Supercut video features 100 RKOs ouuta nowhere. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Celebrate Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE with 100 RKOs outta nowhere, featuring opposing Superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and more.”
– WWE also posted a video of Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, John Cena and more taking out interviewers:
More Trending Stories
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE
- Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW
- DDP Recalls Asking Triple H to Stop Using the Diamond Cutter in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’