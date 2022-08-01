wrestling / News
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
The first triple threat will see Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa and Chad Gable do battle, with the second pitting AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali and The Miz against each other. The winners of those matches will compete for the #1 contendership.
WWE’s full preview reads:
The Usos to battle The Mysterios in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match
Fresh off their victory over The Street Profits at SummerSlam, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will look to defend their titles against The Mysterios in what is sure to be an instant Raw classic.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio overcame The Judgment Day at The Biggest Event of the Summer thanks in part to the surprise return of Edge. Can the first father-and-son Tag Team Champions overcome one of the greatest tandems in WWE history at the height of their success? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw.
A pair of Triple Threat Matches will determine who will battle for the right to challenge United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Tonight, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa and Chad Gable will square off in a Triple Threat Match. In addition, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali and The Miz will battle in another free-for-all. Then, the two winners of those high-stakes showdowns will collide for a United States Championship opportunity.
Find out who has what it takes to challenge The All Mighty, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.
