WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.

The first triple threat will see Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa and Chad Gable do battle, with the second pitting AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali and The Miz against each other. The winners of those matches will compete for the #1 contendership.

WWE’s full preview reads: