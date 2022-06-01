WWE News: Thea Hail Chooses To Attend Chase U on NXT, Wes Lee Beats Xyon Quinn

– Thea Hail has chosen a school now that she’s a high school graduate… and it’s Chase University. On tonight’s NXT, Hail appeared at a “press conference” to announce her choice of higher education after video of her high school graduation last week was shown. She teased joining Notre Dame before deciding to join Andre Chase’s school, as you can see below:

– WWE posted a clip from Wes Lee’s victory over Xyon Quinn on tonight’s show: