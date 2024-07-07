wrestling / News

WWE News: TNA Stars Backstage At Money in the Bank, MITB 2024 Highlight Video

July 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 key art Image Credit: WWE

– A couple of TNA stars were backstage at WWE Money in the Bank. Naomi shared pics on Twitter noting that Josh Alexander and Jade Chung were backstage at last night’s PPV in Toronto.

Alexander and Chung, who have been married since 2016, live in the area.

– WWE posted a full highlight video from last night’s PPV:

