WWE News: TNA Stars Backstage At Money in the Bank, MITB 2024 Highlight Video
July 7, 2024 | Posted by
– A couple of TNA stars were backstage at WWE Money in the Bank. Naomi shared pics on Twitter noting that Josh Alexander and Jade Chung were backstage at last night’s PPV in Toronto.
Alexander and Chung, who have been married since 2016, live in the area.
So good to see your faces I’ve missed yall so much. Wrestling fam for life.💚 @Walking_Weapon @JadeChung11 #wwetoronto pic.twitter.com/4h7NQ9sAAG
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) July 7, 2024
– WWE posted a full highlight video from last night’s PPV: